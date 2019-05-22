Two drive-by shootings leave Lansingburgh residents on edge

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two drive-by shootings have neighbors in a typically peaceful corner of Lansingburgh on edge.

Troy Police saID the first shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday at 122nd Street and 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival officers did not find anyone, but they say that a short time later a gunshot victim was treated at Albany Medical Center with an injury to his hand.

Then, Tuesday night, 124th and 4th Avenue – less than a half a mile from Monday night’s shooting – Troy Police say there was another drive-by.

No arrests have been made, yet.

If you know anything about the shootings, you are asked to call Troy Police.
 

