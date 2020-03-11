Two confirmed cases of coronavirus spent time at Clifton Park VENT Fitness

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two days before two Saratoga County residents were confirmed to have coronavirus, they visited VENT Fitness in Clifton Park.

VENT Fitness sent an email to all members Tuesday afternoon saying the individuals contracted the virus from another infected individual while traveling.

They did participate in a class on March 5 at the gym and the Department of Health is contacting others in the class.

VENT management said there is no other possible exposures of the coronavirus at their other locations.

