ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two locals were arrested thanks to tips submitted through Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Albany police said Kevin Wilusz and Jennifer Woods broke into a car on August 12 that was parked in the Green-Hudson Parking Garage and stole a handgun.

The following day, police said the two tried to break into another car in the same garage but were unsuccessful.

Police said they were able to track them down thanks to anonymous tips submitted through Crime Stoppers.