GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 26, two anglers were ticketed for possessing undersized blue claw crabs. ECO Bevis noticed the anglers during a late-night patrol using a net to catch the crabs in a restricted area of the Hudson River.

The anglers caught 17 crabs, 11 of which were under the legal size. ECO Bevis also discovered that the registration on the vehicle the anglers used was suspended. The two were issued tickets for trespassing, fishing without a license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and possessing undersized blue claw crabs.

The tickets are returnable to the Town of Green Island Court. The undersized crabs were returned to the Hudson River.