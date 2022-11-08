ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two third-prize $50,000 tickets have been sold in the Capital Region. According to the New York Lottery, one was sold at Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park and the other was sold at Stewart’s Shops in Cobleskill.
Overall, 22 third-prize $50K tickets were sold for the November 7 Powerball drawing in New York, and one $100,000 ticket hit the Power Play Prize third-place prize. This comes after the $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in California for Monday’s drawing
The third-prize winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the November 7 drawing are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball is 10.
The other winning tickets in New York were sold at:
- Mick’s Deli in Otisville – Power Play winner
- Omsharda in Queens Village
- Bono’s Deli in Manhattan
- Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows
- BJ’s Wholesale Club in College Point
- East Islip Card & Gift in East Islip
- Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga
- Stop & Shop in White Plains
- A & S Mini-Mart in Mahopac
- Kings Motor Super Pumper in Hauppauge
- 7-Eleven in Buffalo
- TU Bohio Grocery in Brooklyn
- Stop 1 Deli in Ozone Park
- Route 24 Deli in East Meadow
- 7-Eleven in Nanuet
- Lucky Choice Convenience in Manhattan
- Stop & Shop in Frankin Square
- 7-Eleven in Rockville Centre
- Lex Grocery in Manhattan
- 7-Eleven in Buffalo
- Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh
Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.
If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).