ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two third-prize $50,000 tickets have been sold in the Capital Region. According to the New York Lottery, one was sold at Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park and the other was sold at Stewart’s Shops in Cobleskill.

Overall, 22 third-prize $50K tickets were sold for the November 7 Powerball drawing in New York, and one $100,000 ticket hit the Power Play Prize third-place prize. This comes after the $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in California for Monday’s drawing

The third-prize winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the November 7 drawing are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball is 10.

The other winning tickets in New York were sold at:

Mick’s Deli in Otisville – Power Play winner

Omsharda in Queens Village

Bono’s Deli in Manhattan

Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows

BJ’s Wholesale Club in College Point

East Islip Card & Gift in East Islip

Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga

Stop & Shop in White Plains

A & S Mini-Mart in Mahopac

Kings Motor Super Pumper in Hauppauge

7-Eleven in Buffalo

TU Bohio Grocery in Brooklyn

Stop 1 Deli in Ozone Park

Route 24 Deli in East Meadow

7-Eleven in Nanuet

Lucky Choice Convenience in Manhattan

Stop & Shop in Frankin Square

7-Eleven in Rockville Centre

Lex Grocery in Manhattan

7-Eleven in Buffalo

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).