NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recently, LT’s Grill in Niskayuna was offered the opportunity to appear on the Food Network series “Restaurant: Impossible.”

The show helps local restaurants revamp and improve their business.

According to restaurant owner LJ Goldstock, producers contacted him one week before filming to cancel his episode. Goldstock also said they blamed it on production issues.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the network about the cancellation, and have not yet heard back from them.