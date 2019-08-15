EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local town is showing support for one of its residents who beat Ovarian cancer.

They’re doing what they can to raise awareness about the disease as part of a national campaign.

Dozens of community members and student athletes in East Greenbush set out Thursday morning to “Turn the Town Teal.” They’re prepping for September, which is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.

If you’re driving through the area, it will be hard to miss the teal ribbons hanging at schools, parks, homes and businesses.

Mary Signorelli was diagnosed in September 2016. She told NEWS10 ABC the earlier the diagnosis, the better the prognosis.

“I have the gene, my mother had the gene, my aunt has the gene. My kids don’t thank God,” she said.

She, too, can often be spotted throughout town – running! The avid runner has done a marathon in all 50 states. Even cancer can’t stop her.

“After I was done with chemo, we went out to Kentucky, I ran a half marathon out there. I went into this one town near my daughter’s house, and they had teal ribbons everywhere and that’s where we learned about Turn the Town Teal.”