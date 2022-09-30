SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Finding a turkey is something you will be thankful for this coming holiday season. Butchers in the area say they are already scrambling to find birds for their customers.

“This year we’ve had trouble really since early June locating boneless turkey breasts,” said Tim Howland, director of operations for Primal Butcher shops in Saratoga and Albany. “It affects deli as well so that’s always a good indicator.”

Howland says bird flu has knocked out many farmers’ flocks this year and inflation has severely increased the cost of feed. As a result, the selection for frozen turkeys will be more limited and more expensive.

“It wiped out hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of turkey this year,” Howland said. “As well as water shortages, feed shortages, fertilizer prices, it’s really kind of the perfect storm for having lighter turkey numbers.”

In order to get the best deal on your Thanksgiving turkey and make sure you get the size you want, local butchers and farmers say order now. Many sellers are already creating pre-order lists.

“I would recommend not just for my business for anybody else who might be watching, get those order books out and be ready to take them early,” said Howland. “If you’re a consumer get those orders in as early as you can.”

The American Farm Bureau released a statement this week reiterating the high cost consumers can expect to pay this year. You can read that report by clicking here.