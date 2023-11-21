TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many people associate Thanksgiving with good food, but some associate the holiday with exercising. There are many Turkey Trots that take place in the Capital Region around or on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 23. Here’s where you can find and register for a Turkey Trot race in the Albany area.

Albany

The 8th annual Thanksgiving Day Dog Trot is set for Thanksgiving at 9 a.m. at Capitol Hills Gold Course in Albany. Dogs and their humans can travel the course and bring animal donations for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Troy

The 76th Troy Turkey Trot, the 12th oldest in the nation, is set for Thanksgiving Day. There are several options including the 10K at 8 a.m., the 5K at 10 a.m., the Grade School Mile at 9:30 a.m., the Walk at 9:35 a.m. and the virtual races. You can register on the Troy Turkey Trot website.

Cohoes

The 60th annual Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving Day in front of Cohoes City Hall. The Kids Races start at 8:30 a.m. with the 3.5 mile run/walk starting at 9:30 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable item to donate on race day. You can still register in-person the day of the event.

Saratoga Springs

The 22nd annual Christopher Dailey 5K Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m. in front of Saratoga Springs City Hall. You can register on the Christopher Dailey Foundation website until November 22 at 8 p.m.

Bethlehem

The Our Towne Bethlehem Turkey Trot 5K is set for Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. at the American Legion in Delmar. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

Altamont

The 15th Run Off That Turkey Trot 5K and 2-Mile Walk is set for Saturday, November 25 at 9 a.m. at Altamont Village Hall. You can register on the Zippy Reg website.

Chatham

The 47th annual Chatham Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving Day. The race features a Youth Mile at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 5K Road Race and Community Walk at 10 a.m. You can register on the Give Butter website.

Glens Falls

The Open Door Mission is hosting its annual Gobble Wobble on Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m. starting at Open Door Mission on Warren Street. The race includes a 5K Run/Walk for all ages, as well as a virtual option. You can register on the Run Signup website.

Killington, Vt.

The 12th annual Killington 5K Turkey Trot is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Pickle Barrel in Killington. You can register on the Killington Turkey Trot website.