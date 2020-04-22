TulipFest adds new online content

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A favorite Albany festival is now virtual.
Discover Albany and the Office of Cultural Affairs are bringing the renowned Tulip Festival to a computer near you.
The online festival launched last week, and this week, there will be even more online content, including a self-guided Tulip Garden driving tour. Capital Region residents are encouraged to share their own tulip photos using #518TulipTracker.
The City of Albany postponed the 2020 Tulip Festival due to the coronavirus. It was originally scheduled to kick-off on May 8.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Congress can’t agree on how to vote remotely during pandemic
- WATCH LIVE: N.Y. Blitz Draft Preview
- Childcare center available to essential workers living in Averill Park
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- Gloversville councilman entertains, spreads positivity to community