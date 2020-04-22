TulipFest adds new online content

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A favorite Albany festival is now virtual.

Discover Albany and the Office of Cultural Affairs are bringing the renowned Tulip Festival to a computer near you.

The online festival launched last week, and this week, there will be even more online content, including a self-guided Tulip Garden driving tour. Capital Region residents are encouraged to share their own tulip photos using #518TulipTracker.

The City of Albany postponed the 2020 Tulip Festival due to the coronavirus. It was originally scheduled to kick-off on May 8.

