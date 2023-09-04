WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 23rd Tugboat Roundup is set for September 8, 9, and 10. Tugboats, workboats, and barges will be gathering at the Waterford Harbor Promenade and Lock E2 Park.

The 2023 Tugboat Parade kicks off the roundup on September 8 at 3:30 a.m. The boats move up the Hudson River from Albany to Waterford. You can see the boats along the route by following this schedule:

USS Slater, Broadway and Quay Streets in Albany at 3:30 p.m.

Jennings Landing and Riverfront Park at the Corning Preserve at 3:40 p.m.

Mohawk Hudson Bikeway, Fourth Street Parking Lot in Watervliet at 4:10 p.m.

Hudson Shores Park in Watervliet at 4:30 p.m.

Troy Riverfront Park in River Street in Troy at 4:40 p.m.

Dinosaur BBQ on River Street in Troy at 4:40 p.m.

Ingalls Avenue Boat Launch on Ingalls Avenue in Troy at 4:55 p.m.

112 Street Bridge between Cohoes and Waterford at 5:50 p.m.

Peebles Island at 6 p.m.

Waterford Harbor from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event includes tugboats from New York State Marine Highway, Carver Companies, C.D. Perry Companies, and 8th Sea. Other vessels include the Port of Albany’s Spirit of Albany and the historic and heroic fireboat John J. Harvey from New York City.

This year, the title of “Tug of the Year” is going to the James Turecamo. Waterford native Capt. Thomas M. Doin is the Grand Marshal for the Tugboat Parade.

“As we prepare for the 2023 Tugboat Roundup, we are thrilled to once again celebrate the rich maritime legacy that courses through our community and the heart of New York State,” said Town of Waterford Supervisor John E. Lawler. “The Tugboat Roundup has become more than just an event – it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of our town and its connections to the waterways.”

The event includes vendors, live music, tugboat tours, boat rides, children’s activities, a farmers’ market, fireworks, and more. You can view the full schedule on the Tugboat Roundup website.