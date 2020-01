ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2019 was another fantastic year for Albany’s premiere concert venue.

The Times Union Center reported its twenty-fourth straight year with a net operating income, which is their pretax earnings.

The venue hosted a total of 123 events in 2019, and 19 of them were concerts. Eleven of those concerts were sold out events.

At all of those events, attendance topped 589,000 people.