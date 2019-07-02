TU Center on track for best year ever

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Times Union Center is having one of its biggest years ever.

Two hundred thousand tickets have been sold so far this year.

“The sellouts that we’ve had this year for Elton John and Mumford and Sons and Ariana Grande … all of these acts have sold out,” said Times Union Center General Manager Bob Belber.

Recently, the venue ranked number 52 internationally beating major cities like Houston, Las Vegas and Boston.

Following a successful first half, the arena is looking toward the future and hoping to top revenue not seen in nearly 20 years.

In 2000, $2.1 million in revenue was generated. With half the year left to go, the arena’s already at $1.6 million.

People are also spending an estimated $50 million outside the venue providing a boost to the economy.