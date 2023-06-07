The pop-up cookout will feature many traditional Polish foods including kielbasa, golabki, and more!

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Blessed Virgin Mary Parish is hosting a pop-up cookout featuring Polish food on Saturday, June 10. The cookout will run from noon to 6 p.m. Food will be available for eating in or take-out.

Diners can try two new sandwiches that will be unveiled at the cookout. The Kielbasa Bomber features a choice of smoked or jalapeno/cheddar grilled kielbasa, served on a hoagie roll topped with sweet and sour red cabbage, bacon, honey mustard, and a dill pickle spear. The Polski Piggy is a smoked pulled pork sandwich served on a hoagie roll and topped with a carrot/apple slaw and a dill pickle spear.

Other traditional foods available include homemade golabki, pierogi bigos, kapusta, grilled kielbasa, and haluski. There will also be dessert items including Polish apple cake and chrusciki.

Seating is available outside or inside. Many items can also be purchased frozen. For more information, visit the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish website.