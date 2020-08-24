TrustCo donates backpacks filled with supplies to local elementary school

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — TrustCo Bank gave back to the Schenectady community by donating money and hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies and personal protective equipment to Pleasant Valley Elementary School.

Bank executives and community leaders gathered on Monday to present a $2,500 check and 450 backpacks to the elementary school. Inside the backpacks were back-to-school supplies along with cloth face masks, a lunch box and hand sanitizer.

Schenectady holds a special significance to TrustCo Bank because it was founded there in 1902.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES