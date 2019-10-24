Trunk or Treat to take place at Samaritan Hospital

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If trick or treating on Halloween night is too much for your little ones, a Truck or Treat could be the solution.

Saint Peters Health Partners is hosting its fifth annual Truck or Treat Halloween event.

From Fortnite to “Stranger Things,” Marvel and Disney, children dressed up as their favorite character will take over Samaritan Hospital’s parking garage Friday night for the popular event.

It offers a safe space for kids to trick or treat ahead of the holiday.

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Samaritan Hospital Parking Garage in Troy.