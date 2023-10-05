ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As spooky season gets underway, many Halloween events are popping up throughout the Albany area. Most of these events involve a Halloween staple: candy.

Trunk-or-Treat events allow children to put on their costumes and go trick-or-treating from the trunks of decorated vehicles. Here’s where you can find Trunk-or-Treat events in the Capital Region.

Car Shoppe Sunday, October 8 from noon to 5 p.m. 1110 Route 9 in Queensbury Includes a costume party, food trucks, games, music and more

Saratoga Regional YMCA Saturday, October 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 290 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Town of Milton Saturday, October 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burgess-Kimball Park, 358 Rowland Street in Milton

Italian-American War Veterans Sunday, October 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 247 Grand Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Cambridge Central School Monday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 24 South Park Street in Cambridge

Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Wednesday, October 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 302 Swart Hill Road in Amsterdam

Capital District YMCA Thursday, October 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 17 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

City of Cohoes Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m. Remsen Street in Cohoes Trunk-or-Treat follows the Halloween parade

Town of Clifton Park Friday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Clifton Common in Clifton Park Includes pony rides, a photo booth, hot dogs and popcorn

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland Friday, October 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 428 Route 146 in Guilderland

Hill & Markes Friday, October 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1997 State Highway 5S in Amsterdam

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Saturday, October 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 547 Saratoga Road in Glenville Includes photo booth, cider donuts, apple cider, fried dough and more

Up Yonda Farm Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 5239 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing Includes pumpkin decorating, wildlife exhibits and free books

FASNY Museum of Firefighting Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to noon 117 Harry Howard Avenue in Hudson

Shaker Heritage Society Sunday, October 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 25 Meeting House Road in Colonie Free, but donations are appreciated. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.

Arbor Hill Sports Complex Sunday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lark Drive and Manning Boulevard in Albany Includes pizza, drinks, games, wellness stations, a live DJ and more

Mohawk Honda Sunday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 175 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville

Triple Threat Athletics Monday, October 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 25 Walker Way in Albany Includes food, vendors, games, and a haunted house attraction



All of these events are free and open to the public.