ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As spooky season gets underway, many Halloween events are popping up throughout the Albany area. Most of these events involve a Halloween staple: candy.
Trunk-or-Treat events allow children to put on their costumes and go trick-or-treating from the trunks of decorated vehicles. Here’s where you can find Trunk-or-Treat events in the Capital Region.
- Car Shoppe
- Sunday, October 8 from noon to 5 p.m.
- 1110 Route 9 in Queensbury
- Includes a costume party, food trucks, games, music and more
- Saratoga Regional YMCA
- Saturday, October 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- 290 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs
- Town of Milton
- Saturday, October 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Burgess-Kimball Park, 358 Rowland Street in Milton
- Italian-American War Veterans
- Sunday, October 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 247 Grand Avenue in Saratoga Springs
- Cambridge Central School
- Monday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 24 South Park Street in Cambridge
- Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- Wednesday, October 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 302 Swart Hill Road in Amsterdam
- Capital District YMCA
- Thursday, October 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 17 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- City of Cohoes
- Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m.
- Remsen Street in Cohoes
- Trunk-or-Treat follows the Halloween parade
- Town of Clifton Park
- Friday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Clifton Common in Clifton Park
- Includes pony rides, a photo booth, hot dogs and popcorn
- The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland
- Friday, October 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 428 Route 146 in Guilderland
- Hill & Markes
- Friday, October 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1997 State Highway 5S in Amsterdam
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Saturday, October 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 547 Saratoga Road in Glenville
- Includes photo booth, cider donuts, apple cider, fried dough and more
- Up Yonda Farm
- Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 5239 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing
- Includes pumpkin decorating, wildlife exhibits and free books
- FASNY Museum of Firefighting
- Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to noon
- 117 Harry Howard Avenue in Hudson
- Shaker Heritage Society
- Sunday, October 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 25 Meeting House Road in Colonie
- Free, but donations are appreciated. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Arbor Hill Sports Complex
- Sunday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lark Drive and Manning Boulevard in Albany
- Includes pizza, drinks, games, wellness stations, a live DJ and more
- Mohawk Honda
- Sunday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 175 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville
- Triple Threat Athletics
- Monday, October 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 25 Walker Way in Albany
- Includes food, vendors, games, and a haunted house attraction
All of these events are free and open to the public.