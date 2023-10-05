ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As spooky season gets underway, many Halloween events are popping up throughout the Albany area. Most of these events involve a Halloween staple: candy.

Trunk-or-Treat events allow children to put on their costumes and go trick-or-treating from the trunks of decorated vehicles. Here’s where you can find Trunk-or-Treat events in the Capital Region.

  • Car Shoppe
    • Sunday, October 8 from noon to 5 p.m.
    • 1110 Route 9 in Queensbury
    • Includes a costume party, food trucks, games, music and more
  • Saratoga Regional YMCA
    • Saturday, October 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • 290 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs
  • Town of Milton
    • Saturday, October 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Burgess-Kimball Park, 358 Rowland Street in Milton
  • Italian-American War Veterans
    • Sunday, October 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • 247 Grand Avenue in Saratoga Springs
  • Cambridge Central School
    • Monday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • 24 South Park Street in Cambridge
  • Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
    • Wednesday, October 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • 302 Swart Hill Road in Amsterdam
  • Capital District YMCA
    • Thursday, October 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 17 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
  • City of Cohoes
    • Friday, October 27 at 6 p.m.
    • Remsen Street in Cohoes
    • Trunk-or-Treat follows the Halloween parade
  • Town of Clifton Park
    • Friday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Clifton Common in Clifton Park
    • Includes pony rides, a photo booth, hot dogs and popcorn
  • The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Guilderland
    • Friday, October 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • 428 Route 146 in Guilderland
  • Hill & Markes
    • Friday, October 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 1997 State Highway 5S in Amsterdam
  • Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
    • Saturday, October 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • 547 Saratoga Road in Glenville
    • Includes photo booth, cider donuts, apple cider, fried dough and more
  • Up Yonda Farm
    • Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 5239 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing
    • Includes pumpkin decorating, wildlife exhibits and free books
  • FASNY Museum of Firefighting
    • Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to noon
    • 117 Harry Howard Avenue in Hudson
  • Shaker Heritage Society
    • Sunday, October 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 25 Meeting House Road in Colonie
    • Free, but donations are appreciated. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
  • Arbor Hill Sports Complex
    • Sunday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Lark Drive and Manning Boulevard in Albany
    • Includes pizza, drinks, games, wellness stations, a live DJ and more
  • Mohawk Honda
    • Sunday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • 175 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville
  • Triple Threat Athletics
    • Monday, October 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • 25 Walker Way in Albany
    • Includes food, vendors, games, and a haunted house attraction

All of these events are free and open to the public.