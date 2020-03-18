Truckers dealing with closures as they travel across U.S.

PATTERSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Truckers who are making their way across the country are having to deal with restaurants closing because of the new guidelines issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NEWS10 ABC spoke to a few truck drivers at the Pattersonville Travel Plaza. They said it’s getting tougher on the road because of the mandated closures. They said if they can’t find places to eat where they can park their trucks, they have to stop working.
“If it gets worse, like the restaurants at the truck stops, if they’re closed, a lot of guys are looking for a place to eat because, like we said, you can’t just drive a truck anywhere,” driver Kip Newell said. “This is going to get worse before it gets better, I believe.”
One trucker said he’s going to Chicago, and the only places open on his drive are truck stops and not fast food restaurants. And, of course, big trucks can’t use drive through windows.
LATEST STORIES:
- 3/18/20: Brighter Skies for this Wednesday Afternoon
- Coronavirus relief package making its way to President’s desk after major hold-up
- Brady’s former teammate, Section 2 player surprised about quarterback’s departure
- A local church offers drive-thru blessings
- Sammy Friday IV leaving Siena men’s basketball program