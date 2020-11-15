Truck stuck under Glenville rail bridge

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenridge Road in the Glenville/Rexford area was closed after a collision between an 18-wheeler and an often struck rail bridge. The accident took place at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and led to the closure of Glenridge Road in both directions until Sunday evening.

Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik says the bridge has averaged 15 collisions per year since it opened in 2013.

The truck’s driver has been ticketed for failing to obey a traffic control device.

In June, Senator Jim Tedisco said the bridge has been struck 57 times in recent years, and the aftermath of each one costs tax payers around $50,000 per time.

Glenville Police say the truck was transporting 21,000 pounds of washing machine parts when the accident took place.