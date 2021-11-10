Truck crashes into Delmar storefront after driver loses control

Bethlehem police responded to a crash Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after a pickup truck crashed through the storefront of The 5th Corner in Delmar. (NEWS10)

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem police responded to a crash Wednesday after a pickup truck crashed through a storefront in Delmar.

The driver, 89-year-old Jerome Raeder, of Prattsville, was driving his truck south on Kenwood Avenue when he attempted to make a right turn. Police said he was worried he would not be able to complete the turn, and he struck construction barricades.

When he placed his truck in reverse, his foot slipped off the brake, and he crashed into The 5th Corner.

Neither Raeder nor the occupants of the store were injured in the crash. Raeder was issued traffic summons relating to the crash.

