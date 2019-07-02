Troy’s sanctuary status divides city leaders

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local city is taking measures to solidify itself as a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

On Tuesday, the Troy City Council majority announced a resolution that prevents city employees from aiding ICE agents.

The battle over Troy’s sanctuary city status has divided city leadership. The resolution, called the Families and Communities Together Fact Act, is an attempt to combine guidelines proposed in December with new proposed amendments that will be voted on by the council on July 11.

The guidelines include education and outreach to the immigration community, ensuring the Troy Police Department does not honor ICE civil detainer requests, and prevents city employees from inquiring about immigration status or assisting ICE in deportation or detention.

“It is vital, in order to keep us all safe, that municipal employees stay focused on criminal matters that occur in our city rather than conduct the civil immigration work on behalf of the federal government,” City Councilman David Dissember said.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello spoke out against the proposal saying, “I believe this proposal is no more than changing the name of the prior legislation but which has the same purpose of making Troy a sanctuary city. I will be submitting a local law at the same July 11 meeting, which would prohibit this type of legislation.”