TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Originally started in 1916, the Troy Turkey Trot is on track to have a massively successful 75th run this Thanksgiving Day. Leaders say both entries and donations are way up for the nation’s 12th oldest road race.

“We are expecting in the neighborhood of six thousand participants,” explains Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

“We raised $25,300 last year, so that being said we’re at fourteen [thousand dollars] now so you can see most of these donations come in with the rest of the entries this last week,” adds Event Director George Regan.

Participants this year are coming from 31 states, two Canadian provinces, and three countries: the UK, Germany, and–it wouldn’t be complete without it–Turkey! The donations will benefit Joseph’s House and Shelter and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, both of whom say they need all the help they can get under the crunch of inflation.

“If you feel some of that pinch when you go to the grocery store, just multiply that by 2000 people. That’s the amount of people that we need to feed. We house and shelter over 1500 people over the course of the year,” says Joseph’s House and Shelter Executive Director Kevin O’Connor.

“We have a lot of folks coming to us for help. One in 10 adults in our region are food insecure and one in seven children. So it is our honor to try to meet that need, but we need your help to do that,” says Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York CEO Molly Nicol.

And if doing a good deed on the Day of Thanks isn’t enough, Mayor Madden has an extra incentive!

“The calories you consume on Thanksgiving will be waived by power of my office,” he jokes.

This year, packets and timing chips can be picked up via drive through the Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday before Thanksgiving at La Salle Institute. On the day of the race, race bibs, chips, and packets can be picked up from the Troy Atrium’s Broadway entrance.

Mayor Madden also says in the absence of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage, participants can check Troy’s online municipal lot page for free parking.