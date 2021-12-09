Troy Turkey Trot organizers hand out proceeds to local charities

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizers of the Troy Turkey Trot gathered at Troy City Hall on Thursday to hand out proceeds from one of the city’s signature events.

Troy Turkey Trot Event Dir. George Regan and Troy Mayor Patrick Madden handed out $25,000 in checks to more than 15 regional civic organizations, including the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s House and Shelter.

The money is from the proceeds from the popular Thanksgiving Day race.

This year, almost 5,500 people from seven countries ran the Troy Turkey Trot, which is the nation’s twelfth oldest race.

