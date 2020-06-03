1  of  3
Breaking News
Protesters march through Albany blocking city streets; rally held at Washington Park Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Troy shops turn boarded windows into canvases

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Businesses in Troy have boarded up their windows following the recent protest in the Capital Region. But some are using the boards as a canvas to paint a picture of inspiration. 

Currently, a mural of Shirley Chisholm sits on the outside of Troy Cloth & Paper. If you travel down River Street, you will also find several businesses with unique images.   

Preem Cabey is the Founder of Our Art Class. She believes these images are teaching generations to come.   

“This is very important to youth. They see the boards and they have questions but when they see the art, they have a sense of enlightenment and those questions turn into expressions,” said Cabey. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak