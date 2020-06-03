Troy shops turn boarded windows into canvases

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Businesses in Troy have boarded up their windows following the recent protest in the Capital Region. But some are using the boards as a canvas to paint a picture of inspiration.

Currently, a mural of Shirley Chisholm sits on the outside of Troy Cloth & Paper. If you travel down River Street, you will also find several businesses with unique images.

Preem Cabey is the Founder of Our Art Class. She believes these images are teaching generations to come.

“This is very important to youth. They see the boards and they have questions but when they see the art, they have a sense of enlightenment and those questions turn into expressions,” said Cabey.

LATEST STORIES