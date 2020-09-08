Troy seawall restoration project completed after years of work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After almost a decade of work, the Troy Seawall Stabilization Project has finally been completed. Officials met on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting near the waterfront area.

The seawall protects the county sewer line and was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Officials believe the completed project will help protect the downtown area from flooding and provide new, economic opportunities for downtown Troy.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who got federal funding for the project, said it comes as Troy and the rest of the Capital Region are in the process of financially recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

