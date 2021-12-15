Troy searching for new City Hall location

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is searching for a new location for its City Hall. The city said it plans to use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to find the new spot.

“The City’s ARPA Steering Committee has allocated a portion of American Rescue Plan funds for two purposes: to determine potential options for a permanent City Hall, and reconfigure City Hall’s present location to improve municipal services and accommodate additional staff approved in the 2022 City Budget,” said the Troy Mayor’s Office.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello said the the city pays about $360,000 a year for the current space inside the Hedley Building on River Street.

Mantello said the city is open to looking at the Catholic High building as a potential location. The Troy City Council is voting on the use of the $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds on Thursday. Mantello said she is confident it will pass.

Mayor Patrick Madden said the city was going to start searching for a permanent location for City Hall in his 2020 State of the City Address. However, the search was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troy’s City Hall also had previous locations on Sixth Avenue and 1 Monument Square.