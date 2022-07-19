TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the extreme heat this week, Troy and Schenectady are providing cooling stations for residents. Temperatures around the Capital Region are expected to reach over 90 degrees.

Troy officials will have mobile sprinklers around the city starting July 19 through July 23 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. These are located:

Lansingburgh at the intersection of 113th Street and 4th Avenue

Little Italy, 5th Avenue, Liberty, and Hill Streets

South Troy, 3rd Street, and Canal Avenue

In Schenectady, cooling stations are available at:

Mont Pleasant Branch Library, 1026 Crane Street

Phyllis Bornt Branch Library, 948 State Street

Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton Street

Woodlawn Branch Library, 2 Sanford Street

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is urging residents to drink plenty of water, stay indoors and find air-conditioning when possible. Residents should also avoid strenuous activities, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, and check on family members and neighbors.

“With upcoming dangerous heat conditions, it is critical that residents are aware of local cooling stations and safety tips,” said McCarthy. “Residents are encouraged to take precautions protecting themselves and others, such as staying hydrated, checking on elderly neighbors, and to be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.”