Troy mayor vetoes sanctuary city resolution

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Sanctuary City Resolution, now renamed the Families and Communities Together (FACT) Act, was vetoed by Mayor Patrick Madden Friday.

The FACT Act passed the Troy City Council Thursday night in a vote of 4 to 3. The mayor had 10 days to either sign or veto the bill. If he had done nothing, it would have become law.

In a statement Friday, Madden said:

It is with equal measures of regret and disappointment that I veto this Resolution. I appreciate the efforts of the Resolution’s sponsors. Numerous discussions with me and my staff, including the Police Chiefs and the Corporation Counsel, brought us to a closer understanding and aided to the City in clarifying its current practices. Nonetheless differences remained in the phrasing of the Resolution that I cannot ascribe my name to it in my capacity as Mayor.

Prior to the mayor’s veto, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin sent the mayor an email. It says in part:

“[This] would be an abdication of your responsibility and would be a disingenuous and cynical attempt to avoid going on the record for this needless and divisive issue…”

Council member David Bissember proposed the resolution in an effort to protect the rights of undocumented immigrants. The FACT Act prohibits Troy City employees from unnecessarily inquiring about the immigration status of anyone within the city limits.

Council President Carmella Mantello voted against the resolution. She instead proposed a local law which would change the city’s charter, requiring a majority of voters to decide on whether to be a sanctuary city through a referendum vote.

Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo says Troy’s sanctuary city status will not affect inmates going to jail. The sheriff’s office will run checks on anyone who comes to jail to see if they are wanted by ICE. He says they will hold the inmate for ICE when necessary.