Troy roads closed after heavy rainfall

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another line of severe storms slammed the Capital Region on Wednesday and caused widespread damaged and submerged streets in water.

NEWS10 ABC viewers sent in video of water rushing down Sixth Street and Federal as well as on Hoosick Street.

Waves could be seen in the fast-moving water that stranded drivers.

Water also quickly rose around Franklin Plaza covering sidewalks and flooding buildings.

Due to the high water levels, the city has closed the following streets:

  • Federal Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Street (intermittent) 
  • Sage Avenue from 8th Street to 15th Street
  • Peoples Avenue from 8th Street to 15th Street (intermittent)
  • South Pearl Street, Albany (Cassi Davis)
  • Watervliet (Sonni Gallagher)
  • Fulton Street, Troy (Dana Marx)
  • Troy (Melissa Shufon)
  • (Cindi Balestra)
  • Castleton (Jenn Phelan)
  • Wilton (Christina Damo)
  • Sharon Springs
  • Sharon Springs
  • Saratoga (Monique Bosjolie)
  • Saratoga (Monique Bosjolie)
  • Caroga Lake
  • Caroga Lake
  • Caroga Lake
  • Amsterdam (Sydney Korona)
  • Amsterdam (David Sowle)
  • Kim Drive, Albany (Peter Brickman)
  • Flooding at 6th and Federal in Troy. (Video still courtesy of Amy Zawistowski)
  • East Greenbush (Jodie Jacque)
  • Fulton Street, Troy (Dana Marx)
  • Greenwich (Peter Perkins)
  • Sprakers (Jennifer Fleszar)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play