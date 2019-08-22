Troy roads closed after heavy rainfall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another line of severe storms slammed the Capital Region on Wednesday and caused widespread damaged and submerged streets in water.

NEWS10 ABC viewers sent in video of water rushing down Sixth Street and Federal as well as on Hoosick Street.

Waves could be seen in the fast-moving water that stranded drivers.

Water also quickly rose around Franklin Plaza covering sidewalks and flooding buildings.

Due to the high water levels, the city has closed the following streets:

Federal Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Street (intermittent)

Sage Avenue from 8th Street to 15th Street

Peoples Avenue from 8th Street to 15th Street (intermittent)

South Pearl Street, Albany (Cassi Davis)

Watervliet (Sonni Gallagher)

Fulton Street, Troy (Dana Marx)

Troy (Melissa Shufon)

(Cindi Balestra)

Castleton (Jenn Phelan)

Wilton (Christina Damo)

Sharon Springs

Saratoga (Monique Bosjolie)

Caroga Lake

Amsterdam (Sydney Korona)

Amsterdam (David Sowle)

Kim Drive, Albany (Peter Brickman)

Flooding at 6th and Federal in Troy. (Video still courtesy of Amy Zawistowski)

East Greenbush (Jodie Jacque)

Fulton Street, Troy (Dana Marx)

Greenwich (Peter Perkins)

Sprakers (Jennifer Fleszar)