Troy residents can swim at Boys & Girls Club

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s pools won’t open Monday as previously planned.

The project to renovate the city’s pools isn’t finished in time for the July 1 opening. Instead, beginning Tuesday, the community will have a place to swim.

Mayor Patrick Madden announced that Troy is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to let city residents swim in their pools during nights and weekends this summer.

The community can use the indoor pool located on 7th Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crews are still working to repair the South Troy Pool, which officials said should reopen soon.

