Troy quadruple homicide trial to resume next week

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The quadruple homicide trial of James White will continue into next week.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on Friday. They requested to hear the testimony of White and his co-defendant, Justin Mann, again.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. on Monday.

