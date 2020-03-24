Troy quadruple homicide case in hands of jury

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy quadruple homicide case is now in the hands of the jury.

James White is accused of killing two women and two children in what prosecutors said was a planned robbery.

While on the stand, White admitted he was at the scene of the alleged crime at a home in Lansingburgh, but he said he never went inside. White claimed it was his co-defendant, Justin Mann, who actually entered the home.

Mann pleaded guilty to his role and agreed to testify against White.

In closing arguments, the defense claimed White never took any items from the home.

Mann was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after accepting the plea deal.

