Troy preschoolers prep for the Big Game

TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—It’s a tradition at A Child’s Place at Unity House, the Friday before the Big Game, the Lansingburgh High School Football team shows up with their jerseys and gear to work out with the kids.



Preschool kids learn how to stretch thanks to the Lansingburgh High School Football team.

The kids spent the last week getting ready for Friday’s big event. They put together their own team helmets, learned how to cheer and when the players from Lansingburgh arrived, the kids were ready to go.

The kids played catch and ran the football in for a touchdown.

The preschoolers got to put on the team’s gear and learned about sportsmanship and teamwork. After the tough workout, they got to have pizza with the players.