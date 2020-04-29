Latest News

Troy police warn residents of bail money phone scam

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are warning residents of a phone scam involving bail money.

Police said the people involved pose as Troy police officers and demand that you post bond with gift cards or you risk being arrested.

Troy police are reminding residents they will never call anyone to ask them to buy gift cards to avoid being arrested.

