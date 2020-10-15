Troy police talk trick-or-treat troubles and safety tips

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police arrested Landers Burton, 20, of Troy, after he reportedly tried to conceal crack cocaine inside Fruit by the Foot candy wrappers. As Halloween is right around the corner, Troy Deputy Police Chief Dan DeWolf says it’s important for the public to know these kind of arrests.

“It was very disturbing to see that somebody was using candy as the means as a vessel to transport drugs. [We] have seen all kinds of things used to transport drugs, but it caught me especially with Halloween coming up,” says DeWolf.

Before allowing your kids to eat their candy on Halloween, Troy Police encourage parents to check all the candy to make sure no wrappers are already open.

Kyle Engstrom, of Troy, is a father and says he won’t let his son Nelson eat anything with the wrapper already torn.

“We wouldn’t do anything that’s not pre-packaged…if it was homemade, we would probably be more careful,” says Engstrom.

“You want to make sure the packages are closed, and you’re not taking anything that’s homemade or anything like that. You can’t be too careful, nowadays you just want to really make sure you check those items before your kids get into them,” says DeWolf.