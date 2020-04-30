Troy police sergeant passes away after battle with coronavirus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sergeant with the Troy Police Department has died after fighting the coronavirus.

Det. Sgt. Randy French passed away on Thursday, according to Troy police.

NEWS10 ABC previously spoke with the sergeant’s wife, Danielle, about his battle with COVID-19. She said he was initially diagnosed with the virus on March 31, and his condition quickly spiraled.

“You kind of feel helpless,” she said at the time. “He was just getting worse and worse and worse. That’s what was happening every day. The news just kept getting worse.”

However, he later received a plasma transfusion and showed some signs of improvement.

At the time of his illness, Sgt. French was assigned as the Commander of the Special Operations Section.

He joined the Troy Police Department on July 18, 2003 and was assigned to various roles throughout his career, including within the Patrol Bureau, Detective Bureau and the Emergency Response Team.

In addition to his law enforcement service, he was also a New York State Certified Paramedic.

In April 2016, Sgt. French was part of an extended investigation into his recollection of and involvement in an officer-involved shooting. His wife previously told NEWS10 the outpouring of support her family received during his illness proved to her communities could put differences aside to help each other in need.

“There was a time when he was made to feel like he was a horrible person, and that took a toll on him. But he’s been serving this community for years and years, and this love and support we’re getting from the community really tells me it hasn’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated,” she said.

Sgt. French is survived by his wife, their daughters Caitlyn and Juliana, his father, William, mother-in-law, Linda, sister, Chrissy and sister-in-law Kimberly.

