TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating after a shooting took place on Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Griswold Heights Housing Complex.

Police said a 20-year-old male was shot in the leg. He was bleeding heavily at the scene and taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested, yet, but the police chief said officers know who they are looking for, and the shooting stemmed from an argument.