Troy police investigating homicide near 4th and 111th

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 4th Avenue and 111th Street after a female was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the scene around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was found laying behind a park car when police arrived. She had a gunshot wound in her head.

“We have identified a victim,” Deputy Police Chief Dan DeWolf said. “I can’t release what her name is at that time. She’s a 19-year-old female; not from around here.”

Police still need to notify next of kin before releasing the victim’s identity. However, they did say she was from New York, though not the Capital Region.

Troy Police Captain Matthew Montanino says the initial call was for an unresponsive person laying in the street.

“We are knocking on doors and trying to get whatever assistance we can from the public,” he said

“We were able to gather some evidence. We were able to talk to some neighbors,” DeWolf added. “We gathered some video and so on. So we definitely have some leads.”

One neighbor, Jorge Aponte, told NEWS10 ABC he didn’t hear anything, but police asked if he had security cameras that may have captured the incident. He said, unfortunately, he does not.

He said he was shocked and sad to see so many police in an otherwise quiet area.

“You don’t see the police here too often,” he said. “Once in a while, but nothing like up and down every day.”

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack, so the neighborhood is not in danger.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Tuesday.

Anyone with information or security video is asked to contact police at (518) 270-4421.