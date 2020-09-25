Teen dies after late night shooting on 7th, Glen Avenues in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old male.

The shooting took place just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 7th and Glen Avenues. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Albany Medical Center.

He died Friday night and was identified as The 17-year-old Tamari Rodriguez. Police said he was a resident of the neighborhood where he was shot.

Police say a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area during that time, but they are not yet certain if it was involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Troy Detectives at (518) 270-4426.

“We are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers as we look for those responsible,” Troy Police Deputy Chief Daniel DeWolf said.

