Troy police release name of victim in Lansigngburgh homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim from Sunday’s homicide on 5th Avenue has been identified as 24-year-old Troy resident Rafael J. Caraballo.
Caraballo’s identity had been withheld until his family could be notified.
City of Troy Police Captain Steven M. Barker sent out a statement naming the victim on Monday. Troy’s Detective Division continues to actively investigate Caraballo’s death.
Anyone with information should contact Detectives at (518) 270-4421 or leave information anonymously at the Troy Police website.
