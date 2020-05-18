Video Updates from Officials

Troy police release name of victim in Lansigngburgh homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim from Sunday’s homicide on 5th Avenue has been identified as 24-year-old Troy resident Rafael J. Caraballo.

Caraballo’s identity had been withheld until his family could be notified.

City of Troy Police Captain Steven M. Barker sent out a statement naming the victim on Monday. Troy’s Detective Division continues to actively investigate Caraballo’s death.

Anyone with information should contact Detectives at (518) 270-4421 or leave information anonymously at the Troy Police website.

