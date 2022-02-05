Troy Police participate in World Read Aloud Day at Lansingburgh CSD

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – World Read Aloud Day made an in-person comeback to Rensselaer Park Elementary on February 2, after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. The school kept its tradition of having visitors come and read in many of its classrooms, including Troy Police Officers, Mayor Patrick Madden, and many Lansingburgh school board members.





Photos Provided by Lansingburgh CSD

Held annually on the first Wednesday of February, World Read Aloud Day encourages parents and educators worldwide to sit down and read a book. LitWorld founded the annual event in 2010 to celebrate the power of reading aloud to create community and amplify new stories, and to advocate for literacy as a foundational human right. Since then, the event has grown into a global movement of readers, writers, and listeners to honor the joy and power of reading stories, and continue widening the scope of global literacy.

Troy PBA Members Officer Bristol, Officer O’Neil, and PBA President Chuck Castle all attended this year’s event at Rensselaer Park Elementary. The Lansingburgh Central School District would like to thank all their visiting readers and their own Ms. Juliano for organizing another fantastic World Read Aloud Day at RPES.