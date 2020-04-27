Latest News

Hour-long standoff with Troy Police ends peacefully

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police said the hour-long standoff on O’Neil Street ended peacefully shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Troy Police said they made an arrest and are still on the scene checking on the residence. O’Neil Street and Delaware Avenue between Dunham Avenue and O’Neil street have reopened.

Police said there is no threat to the public and there were no injuries.

