Troy police no longer believe 6-year-old to have died from drowning

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police say they no longer believe a six-year-old boy who died last week to have drowned, as was previously reported.

Police say the body of six-year-old Devante Paul has been claimed after lying unclaimed in the morgue following his death on February 11. He was rushed to the Albany Medical Center on February 9 and remained on life support until his death.

Paul was originally reported to police as having drowned in the bathtub at his home in Troy, but following their investigation, police say they no longer believe drowning to be the cause of death. Police will not release the suspected cause of death at this time, but say they have determined Paul’s death to be suspicious.

Anyone with information should contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421.

