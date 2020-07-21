Troy police need help in woman’s cold case

Deborah Koenig

Deborah Koenig. (Troy Police)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department needs help solving the cold case of 25-year-old Deborah Koenig, who was last seen 33 years ago.

Witness place Deborah in the area of Jackson and First Streets in South Troy shortly after midnight on June 14, 1987. Suspects were arrested after an initial investigation, but the case has been cold since those charges were dismissed.

Troy police consistently refer to Deborah’s case as a homicide.

Deborah’s family continues to seek answers and justice, and Troy Police think that advances in forensic science can help bring responsible parties to justice.

If you or someone you know have any information about the death of Deborah Koenig, call Det. Sgt. Anthony Conyers at (518) 270-4684.

