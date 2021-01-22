Troy Police make arrest in ‘suspicious death’ turned homicide investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police say they have arrested Taquan Evans and charged him in connection to the death of Georlasia Evans. Originally, Georlasia was taken to the Samaritan Hospital ER on Jan. 15 where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Georlasia died due to strangulation and the victim and the suspect were married.

Police originally investigated the incident as a suspicious death but upgraded to a homicide investigation on Monday.

Taquan Evans has been arraigned on a Murder in the Second Degree charge and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.