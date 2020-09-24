Troy Police make arrest in Ayshawn Davis homicide investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police made an arrest in the drive-by shooting case of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahquay E. Brown, at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and charged him with second-degree murder.

Jahquay E. Brown arrest. (Troy Police)

Detectives interviewed Brown and searched his home, allegedly finding a handgun at the Cohoes residence. The handgun was taken as evidence and police say they believe it was the weapon used in the drive-by shooting.

“I cannot express enough the pride and gratitude we feel for the dogged and determined work of the officers, detectives, and fellow law enforcement agencies that made this arrest possible. Thank you to the media for keeping the tragic death of Ayshawn relevant and in the news,” Troy Police Deputy Chief Daniel DeWolf said in a statement.

Police said a formal reading of the charges will take place when he’s arraigned, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden issued the following statement:

“We’re relieved to learn of the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis. From the moment this investigation began, the Troy Police Department has worked continuously to track down those involved with this shocking crime.

I extend my sincerest thanks to the entire Troy Police Department—from detectives, patrol, evidence technicians, and command staff—and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, specifically the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, for their assistance on this case. Considerable resources & support were brought to this investigation that were critical in today’s arrest.

To Ayshawn’s parents, brothers, sisters, and extended family: I know that this does not repair the hole that has been torn in your lives. But I do hope that you take some measure of comfort in this development as we work to bring those responsible for Ayshawn’s death to earthly justice.”

LATEST STORIES