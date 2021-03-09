Troy police make 2 arrests, recover 3 handguns

Francisco Rivera, 23, (L) and Justin Rodriguez, 20, (R) were both charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. (Troy PD)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Troy men were arrested late Monday night on charges of weapons possession.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant late Monday night at a home on 116th Street in Troy. During the search, police recovered three handguns.

Francisco Rivera, 23, and Justin Rodriguez, 20, were both charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Rivera was sent to the Rensselaer County Jail on $50,000 bail while Rodriguez was sent to jail without bail.

Police said Rivera is the older brother of the 12-year-old who was struck in the back during a drive-by shooting on O’Neil Street in Troy Monday afternoon. The child is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to their mother.

The arrest is not related to the shooting that injured the 12-year-old, police said; however, the mother said her older child was the intended target.