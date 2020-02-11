Troy police investigating unattended death at City Station Apartments

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating an unattended death in the city.
Monday evening, police were called to the City Station Apartments on 6th Avenue between Ferry Street and Congress Street.
The deceased is a 24-year-old male. The cause of his death is unknown; however, police do not believe foul play is involved.
An autopsy will be performed at a later date.
