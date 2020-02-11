Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

school-closings-and-delays_1542195140338.png

Troy police investigating unattended death at City Station Apartments

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating an unattended death in the city.

Monday evening, police were called to the City Station Apartments on 6th Avenue between Ferry Street and Congress Street.

The deceased is a 24-year-old male. The cause of his death is unknown; however, police do not believe foul play is involved.

An autopsy will be performed at a later date.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play