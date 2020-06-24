Troy police investigating shooting at 7th, Glen Avenues

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on 7th Avenue in the area of Glen Avenue.

Police said the victim took themselves to an area hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

