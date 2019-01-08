Troy Police investigating several larcenies at assisted living facility

Police in Troy are looking to speak with two persons of interest in connection to several larcenies at an assisted living facility in Lansingburgh. Police say they occurred over several weeks in the fall of 2018.

Anyone with information regarding the larcenies or the identity of the people shown in these pictures is asked to call Detective Sergeant Anthony Conyers at 518-270-4684.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1 (833)-ALB-TIPS. Learn more about the program.