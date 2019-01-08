Troy Police investigating several larcenies at assisted living facility

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Troy Larceny Bags_1546897836330.jfif.jpg

Police in Troy are looking to speak with two persons of interest in connection to several larcenies at an assisted living facility in Lansingburgh. Police say they occurred over several weeks in the fall of 2018.

Anyone with information regarding the larcenies or the identity of the people shown in these pictures is asked to call Detective Sergeant Anthony Conyers at 518-270-4684.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1 (833)-ALB-TIPS. Learn more about the program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play